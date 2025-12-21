As much as audiophiles rally against wireless connectivity, it seems the technology is here to stay. Even the biggest names in the audio market offer Bluetooth speakers. The latest to do so is a German brand that’s been in business for almost a century. The new SKU is the NAVA100 — available in Black or White colors.

These portable audio playback devices boast a classy, minimalist design. According to the product description, it “redefines portable sound with precision engineering and timeless design. Compact yet powerful, it delivers the full depth of ELAC’s 100-year acoustic heritage in a form made to move.”

The NAVA100 measures 150 mm x 78 mm x 128 mm (LxWxH) and features an aluminum construction. It feels cool to the touch and is a premium material in contrast to ABS plastic and other composites used by competing brands. It has a fair bit of heft, too, which alludes to its quality.

Within the metal enclosure are a single 3″ full-range driver and two passive radiators. Power comes from two 7.4V 18650 batteries rated at 2,500 mAh. A full charge lasts up to 15 hours, which is more than enough for average listening sessions. It’s also possible to pair two units for a true wireless stereo sound.

No need to fiddle around with settings as the Dual Play system synchronizes the output for a more immersive listening experience. “NAVA is built for the way you live, spontaneous, social, and always on the move, writes ELAC. “Whether it’s a morning by the water, a weekend ride, or an evening with friends, NAVA travels effortlessly between moments.”

Images courtesy of ELAC