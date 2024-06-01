Ekster’s Grid Duffel Backpack offers the versatility of a backpack and duffel bag in one stylish design. It’s a must-have for urban travels or wilderness adventures, offering spacious and neat organization.

It features removable padded backpack straps and tuckable duffel handles for effortless adaptable carry. It also has a couple of rugged top grab handles for a swift grab-and-go action. This modular design offers you the freedom to decide how you want to carry it, while its smart organization ensures a hassle-free packing and unpacking.

Ekster’s Grid Duffel Backpack offers 43L of storage and opens up clamshell style. Its suitcase-like design reveals a zipped dual interior featuring a quick-access padded compartment for a 13″ laptop and two zipped pockets. It also has elastic mesh pockets to store various small items like a power bank, sunglasses, and other tech devices, while a top zipper offers quick access to the laptop.

Meanwhile, external storage options include a waterproof zipped pocket ideal for quick-grab items, adjustable side straps to hold extra gear like a tripod, and two bottom straps for a folded towel, blanket, or jacket. This TSA-approved bag also has a waterproof and RFID blocking outer pocket.

Ekster’s Grid Duffel Backpack is also built tough so it can handle heavy usage. It’s made from recycled materials including water-resistant 600D and upcycled rPET materials. Then the waterproof and auto-lock zippers to keep your gear dry and safe and the protective frame safeguards your tech devices. Not to mention, this bag is also designed to be comfortable to carry at 2.2kg and sized to fit cabin luggage requirements.

