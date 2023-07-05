You can never have enough multi-tools in your arsenal of outdoor gear. But if you’re looking for something a bit covert then the Eiger Tool 8in1 Compact Multi-tool fits the description. It packs eight useful tools that fit comfortably in the palm of your hand.

At first glance, it looks nothing more than a handsome pair of black scissors. But upon closer inspection, you’ll find it does more than cut or snip. Built around its framework are other important utility tools both for work and play. There’s a can opener, a bottle opener, a shell splitter, a pry opener, a knife, a screw lid opener, and a tool for degassing.

From opening canned goods to bottles of refreshment after a long hike to cracking shells and everything in between, the Eiger Tool 8in1 Compact Multitool has got you covered be it indoors or in the great outdoors. It’s great for camping and even for backyard use. It is also designed for travel.

Despite its many tools this gear only weighs 53 grams and measures just 5.12 inches long. Made in Japan, it is made to withstand the elements. The tools have undergone oxidative color development in order to make them resistant to rust. The treatment also renders a handsome black color that is different for each pair. They are also caulked after being colored.

Conveniently, the Eiger Tool 8in1 Compact Multi-tool can be taken apart. A simple twist at the screw in the middle splits it into two parts so you can use the different tools separately with ease. It also makes cleaning the tool a breeze. This gear also has its own sheath for protection and for added portability.

Images courtesy of Eiger Tool