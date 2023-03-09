It can be hard to pick a handy multitool with the varied choices in the market. But if you’re looking for something compact yet sharp enough for small cutting jobs, then the edcfans Keychain Knife multitool does just that.

This is a pocket tool that does more than cut open boxes or plastic packages. It also packs useful tools for small indoor or outdoor fixes. It can loosen or tighten screws or pull nails out. This comes with useful utility tools including a pry bar, a 1/4 wrench, a serrated scraper, a slotted screwdriver, and a nail puller. It also has a can/bottle opener and a sharp-edge tanto knife that locks into place when deployed and also when not in use.

The edcfans Keychain Knife multitool has a good sturdy heft to it and doesn’t wiggle when used. It is made from 100% high-quality stainless steel for corrosion resistance, durability, and functionality. It boasts a solid metal construction and the right weight tool for camping, backpacking, hiking, traveling, and cycling, to name a few.

This gear feels solid in the hands and has a good grip. It is also lightweight at just ‎3.2 ounces and compact with a measurement of ‎3.5 x 2.48 x 0.75 inches. It also offers a keychain clip for quick access. Meanwhile, an all-locking feature ensures every tool securely locks in place when in use to prevent accidental cuts or snips.

The edcfans Keychain Knife multitool looks sleek and tough. It makes a perfect gift idea during Christmas or birthdays for men, or both men and women.

Images courtesy of edcfans