The Knafs Lander 2 is an upgraded iteration of the Lander 1 pocket knife. It’s packed with new features but does not stray far from the original source material.

This folder still adapts the brand’s swappable, customizable handle scales or as Knaf puts it, “the same tinker-friendly let your mind go wild fast swap scale technology.” This allows users to repair their own knife and order a new set of Lander 2 scales or 3D print their own for personalization. The scales are Open Source via Creative Commons License Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0), so users can distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the scales in any format with attribution to the creator.

While similar to its predecessor, this version packs solid upgrades including a bigger size and better steel construction. The Knafs Lander 2 is made from S35VN steel, instead of D2 steel from the original, which boasts a hardness scale of between 59 and 61. It’s an advanced steel that boasts great edge retention and resistance to wear and tear, including cracks and chips.

The blade, measuring 3.25″ long and 0.1″ thick, has a flat grind and locks in place via a clutch lock, as opposed to a liner lock from the Lander 1 which has a 2.75″ long blade. The clutch lock in this folder is a Kizer Knives adaption of the Crossbar Lock. Moreover, the blade is accessible via ambidextrous steel thumb studs and deploys on ceramic caged bearings.

In the box, the knife packs 0.4″ thick G10 scales on a skeletonized steel handle equipped with steel liners. With the handle, the knife measures an overall 7.4″ long. The Knafs Lander 2 also features adjustable omega spring tension and a deep-carry pocket clip for added portability alongside a weight of just 2.9 oz (84.5 g).

