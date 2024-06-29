Get the ultimate modular solution to keeping your gear dry and protected with the Zhik Submersible Waterproof Duffel Bag. It offers 45L of guaranteed protection from the rain, snow, and water with its adventure-ready build and design.

This bag offers adaptable functionality for any day’s activities. It is submersible and fully waterproof, so you can take it swimming with you and not worry about its contents getting wet. The high quality and fully waterproof YKK Aquaguard zipped closure adds to its water protection.

Moreover, a rugged 250D fabric gives the Zhik Submersible Waterproof Duffel Bag its lightweight durability so it can withstand heavy-duty use. Duraflex durable and high-quality hardware enhance its strength so it stays robust for longer.

This is the travel companion you need with its user-friendly interface and compact portability. Aside from being lightweight at just 1.27kg, it also offers various ways of carrying. Use it as a backpack via stowable backpack straps or shoulder sling style, using the main entry webbing strap. You can also simply hand carry it.

In terms of storage, the Zhik Submersible Waterproof Duffel Bag adapts to your needs. It has a large main entry for stowing large or bulky items and a couple of internal pockets for neat organization. It has a separate internal pocket for storing wet and dry gear and transparent cargo pockets to keep items you want easily accessed. It even features modular hooks to hold accessories or other small items, while an exterior belt buckle keeps the contents secure inside. This is a reliable bag to bring whether you’re off to a beach or mountain escapade or going city hopping.

Images courtesy of Zhik