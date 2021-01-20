It takes unbelievably good luck to stumble upon a classic vehicle in flawless condition. Thankfully, there are carmakers who occasionally release continuation versions of their most iconic models. Meanwhile, Ecurie Ecosse is taking matters into their own hands and making the LM-C. Gearheads will recognize this as the Jaguar C-Type.

Continuation models a great option for people who want to do more than just put it up for display. Many find in blasphemous to drive vintage machines even though they are in exceptional running condition. The goal is to preserve everything as a testament to the craftsmanship and historic achievements of the past. The group is honoring the original seven race cars with seven LM-Cs.

With 59 podium finishes in events across Europe, the fleet of continuation cars is a fitting tribute. They are building everything mostly by hand in Coventry with the team engineers and technicians tuning its performance. Managing Director Alasdair McCaig shares: “How better to celebrate the historic success of the Ecurie Ecosse C-types than to manufacture a batch of cars in their honour?”

The Le Mans-winning race team will be using traditional techniques to construct the chassis and shape the bodywork. Of course, a Jaguar straight-six engine with a fuel injection upgrade will be in each LM-C. Moreover, the brake system, suspension, and other components all meet modern standards for safety.

Inside the cockpit, you will find a Moto-Lita steering wheel with wood trims. Aluminum bucket seats with leather upholstery add an elegant touch to the interior. A Tag Heuer Master Time stopwatch sits on the dash to keep track of your laps. Finally, the Ecurie Ecosse LM-C is presented in the team colors and livery.