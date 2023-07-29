It’s uncommon to find people willing to modify classic high-performance vehicles from renowned Italian marques. Collectors consider these mechanical masterpieces that reflect the automotive design and technologies of their time. As much as we agree, one look at this upgraded Lamborghini Diablo just might change your mind. You won’t find a team confident enough to accomplish this major makeover.

This is not your old man’s Diablo anymore. Although it manages to retain some semblance of the donor vehicle, there are plenty of tweaks to bring it up to speed with modern safety regulations. As a bonus, this enhances the visual cues to aid the driver and elevate the overall comfort of the cockpit. It takes guts to mess around with this machine, but the results are jaw-dropping, nonetheless.

If there was an iconic supercar in the ‘90s people drooled over, chances are it was a Lamborghini Diablo. Behind this contemporary project is the design studio BorromeodeSilva and Eccentrica Cars. The latter – led by Emanuel Colombini – draws inspiration from the GTR variant. According to reports, only the windshield retains its original form as the rest of its bodywork undergoes an overhaul.

Before you say carbon fiber, Eccentrica opts for 3D-printed titanium instead. We totally missed this when it made a public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed more than a week ago. They’re taking the 5.7-liter V12 and tuning its camshafts and valves. This boosts the output to 550 horsepower and 442.54 lb-ft of torque. The Lamborghini Diablo now zips from 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, the top speed is now listed at 208 mph, but the bespoke Brembo brake system ensures enough stopping power when needed. To ensure optimal grip and traction on dynamic surfaces, the Eccentrica Lamborghini Diablo’s rims are shod in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. Don’t worry if you missed out, because it will attend the Monterey Car Week and other events thereafter.

Images courtesy of Eccentrica