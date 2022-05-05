If you’ve been bitten by the Overlanding bug, EarthCruiser should be on your radar. A rugged and powerful pickup truck or SUV is great for a group of two or three, but you might need a bigger ride as more folks join the fun. After years of supplying heavy-duty machines for outdoor fun, it’s making a big switch.

The company confirms plans to shift from Mitsubishi’s Fuso chassis to Isuzu’s NPR series. This means the next-generation EXP, FX, and CORE models will ride on the new platform. Existing owners the current versions need not worry. The Australian outfit vows to continue support for their RVs with parts and other services.

As per the press release, EarthCruiser will combine its proprietary 4×4 system with Isuzu’s NPR Series Class 4 chassis. In addition to its outstanding powertrain configuration, it will introduce “unique upgrades to create the most agile and capable vehicle in its class.:

They also want to assure clients that their upcoming EXP, FX, and CORE units will retain their exceptional off-road capabilities. Moreover, their transition to Isuzu’s platform makes their overlanding offerings “the only production cab-over 4×4 vehicle in its class available in the U.S.”

Speaking of performance, EarthCruiser reveals that the NPR HD chassis is paired to a beefy 6.6-liter V8. They’re sourcing the engine and transmission from General Motors. The manufacturer says we can expect an output of 350 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque.

Overlanding enthusiasts should keep a close watch over this development. EarthCruiser should have more to share about its expedition-ready lineup soon. So far, we’re eager to see how beneficial the jump to Isuzu’s NPR chassis will be.

Images courtesy of EarthCruiser