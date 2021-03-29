Until now, Dyson is the best in the biz when it comes to vacuum cleaners. The latest upgrade to arrive is available on the V15 Detect. For the longest time, the brand’s cordless models have been best-sellers. This new one is likely to keep up that streak.

What the V15 Detect offers is the inclusion of a laser system that illuminates the path to expose minute dust particles. These are so small that it usually escapes attention during our regular cleaning sprees. Thus, Dyson addresses this oversight with the help of the vacuum’s Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head.

This is just one of the two interchangeable attachments you get in the box. Upon activation, the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head projects a green laser as a blade of light 7.3 mm above the floor.

Dyson angles it down approximately 1.5 degrees from the base of the bush bar. This highlights all of the particles even on light color surfaces. Users can then target spots that would normally be neglected if not for the V15 Detect’s fancy functionality.

Nevertheless, it does not end there, as the piezo sensor within actively counts and measures what the vacuum draws in. It then dynamically adjusts the suction power for optimal cleaning. The round color LDC screen then provides an overview of what was collected based on their size.

Dyson’s 125,000-rpm Hyperdymium Motor is what generates all that power for up to an hour on a full charge. After mounting the docking station on your wall, charging is as easy as dropping it in the receptacle. The Dyson 15 Detect ships all the tools and accessories one needs for effective household cleaning.

