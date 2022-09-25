Norm Architects teamed up with Dwell to construct the Dwell House, a prefab accessory dwelling unit (ADU) equipped with modern-day living essentials and ample space to unwind.

This is a sleek 540-square-foot house with a bedroom, a bathroom, a shoe cabinet, and a kitchen built into the living-dining space equipped with appliances from Bosch. These include an oven and kitchen range, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. It has tons of built-in storage spaces and a ducted mini-split for climate control.

Moreover, this is a unit that can serve as a guest house, additional living space, a rental, and more. The Dwell House takes six months to build off-site by Abodu and takes two weeks for on-site setup. It ships standard with lighting from Ravenhill Studio and RBW and features custom-milled, sustainably-harvested Real Cedar siding that is durable and weather-resistant. It has windows from Marvin’s Signature Ultimate line that boast clean-lined frames and offer high energy efficiency regardless of the climate.

Likewise, the house features charred timber flooring, oak joinery, and stone countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. This ADU was designed for versatility. One of its great features is the large folding glass wall in the living room by NanaWall. It seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces. It allows the breeze to come in through to the kitchen window and provides uninterrupted views of the outside scenery.

The Dwell House is minimalist and designed with clutter-free, calm, and comfortable spaces. There are niches on the wall that can serve as storage or display areas. It also gives off the feeling of a large space thanks to its 9’-10’ ceilings. This house is perfect for those who want extra housing units at their backyards or even an outside office.

Images courtesy of Dwell