To our readers who regularly respond to the call of the great outdoors, what do you usually pack before every trip? Experienced adventurers already know what to bring to account for any situation, but just in case you plan to explore when it gets dark, a night vision monocular would come in handy. Gear up with the Duovox Ultra.

Some might say a flashlight is enough, but the brightness and intensity of its illumination can disturb wildlife. Hence, if you plan to observe subjects discreetly in the dark, the Duovox Ultra is a fantastic option. Brimming with the latest technology, its military-grade performance should be enough for most types of scenarios.

As of this writing, the crowdfunding page for the product is already at $621,002 with 3,570 backers. With 29 days to go, interested parties can still pledge their support and get it for a sizeable discount before the official launch. From what we can gather, this lightweight and portable tool will quickly become a mainstay in any loadout.

The Duovox Ultra measures 3.94” x 3.14” x 1.58” and weighs only 9.9 ounces. It easily fits inside large pockets. The underside features a standard 0.25” screw mount for compatibility with most tripods. The 25 mm objective lens comes with a seven-layer multi-coat for protection and clarity.

A 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours in full color mode and 5 hours in IR mode. Its 5x optical zoom with 10x digital magnification lets users focus on their targets up to 1,650 feet away. 128 GB of storage space lets you take photos and record full-HD videos. The Duovox Ultra is expected to ship out later this year.

