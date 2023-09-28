Carl Pei’s subsequent venture after leaving OnePlus behind in 2020 appears to be another huge success. With two smartphones and two true wireless stereo earbuds already in the market, the company just announced a new subsidiary called CMF by Nothing. At launch, we have three products on offer, namely the BUDS PRO, WATCH PRO, and POWER 65W GaN.

It’s still too early to tell if the brand will eventually grow its catalog to include smartphones. However, our take would be that Nothing might solely focus on mid-range to premium devices moving forward. Meanwhile, entry-level SKUs could be sold under the latest label. Thus, let’s check out what these three bring to the table.

BUDS PRO

Now that TWS earbuds are ubiquitous audio accessories, every manufacturer is expected to have one in their lineup. The BUDS PRO checks this off the list for CMF by Nothing and ships with nifty features users will find handy. The design isn’t exactly extraordinary with the typical plastic housing with stems. For only $49, you’re getting hybrid ANC, six microphones, an adjustable equalizer, IP54-rated durability, and a remarkable battery life. These come in orange, light gray, and dark gray colorways.

WATCH PRO

Next on the roster is a smartwatch which only costs about $69, but boasts an aluminum alloy frame and 1.96” AMOLED display. The tracking capabilities of the WATCH PRO include activities, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, stress, and sleep. Instead of Google’s Wear OS, it runs on a proprietary operating system.

The software, coupled with a 340 mAh battery, provides up to 13 days of usage. Switch it to power saving mode and it should last up to 45 days. CMF by Nothing also confirms the WATCH PRO can make and receive calls with its built-in microphone and speaker.

For its price, nobody would have expected to have this function on board. Its IP68-certified rating does not exactly mean you can swim with this on. Also, it supports GPS tracking. You can get it in Dark Gray and Metallic Gray with three silicone rubber strap colors to pair with.

POWER 65W GaN

Finally, we have a compact power brick that can charge up to three devices simultaneously. There is one USB-A port and two USB-C ports and it relies on intelligent power distribution for optimal charging speeds at all times. CMF by Nothing says it is compatible with all modern fast-charging protocols which is the versatility any tech-savvy user needs. The POWER 65W GaN retails for $39 and is available in black with more hues to come later on.

Images courtesy of CMF by Nothing