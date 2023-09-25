It’s now clear that Amazon is growing its catalog of devices to eventually take over our homes. Their lineup started with e-book readers, tablets, and streaming sticks, but has now expanded into more categories. One of its latest additions is positioned to enhance your TV’s sound output. This is the Fire TV Soundbar, and it offers great audio at an attractive price point.

The growing demand for slimmer panels has resulted in flat-screen televisions with mediocre acoustic output. Thus, most manufacturers bundle their displays with extra speakers or soundbars instead. The latter is the more practical option when there is not much space to work with.

Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar measures 24” x 3.5” x 2.5” (W x H x D) and weighs 3.97 lbs. Just like the others, it can be used in a freestanding position or hung via the included mounting rings for a uniform look if your TV is likewise wall-mounted. It supports DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Audio for three-dimensional virtual surround sound.

This audio enhancement capability makes whatever you’re watching even more immersive. Moreover, Bluetooth connectivity turns your Fire TV Soundbar into a powerful speaker for your favorite tunes. The control buttons are mounted on top. Amazon indicates that 18% of the materials in its construction are recycled.

Two drivers are positioned on each end with a bass radiator somewhere in the middle. Acoustic fabric covers the front to keep dust out of the internal components. In the box is the Fire TV Soundbar, remote, HDMI cable, power cable, 2x AAA batteries, wall mounting kit, and documentation.

To make it even more convenient, Amazon equips the Fire TV Soundbar with an HDMI eARC/ARC port. This allows compatible TVs to automatically detect, output audio, and control the unit. A TOSLINK (optical) port is likewise available for older TV sets.

