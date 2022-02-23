Collaborations between the most unlikely brands happen regularly, but the results are often a hit-or-miss affair. As such, it’s a surprise to hear Ducati has partnered with Poltrona Frau for a limited-edition trim of its power cruiser. Thankfully, our worries went away when we saw the XDiavel Nera still retains its aggressive and muscular profile.

According to the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, they’re only building 500 examples of the XDiavel Nera. Moreover, there’s no long wait as units should be available in March. As with any exclusive run, Ducati’s hardcore fans are sure to grab one for their collection. If you have any plans to order one, better hurry up now.

Starting with the powertrain, the XDiavel Nera’s trellis frame harnesses the output of a 1,262 cc, twin-cylinder Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. Also, it comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Ducati says the moto is capable of 152 horsepower and 929 lb-ft of torque.

Ducati notes that “the chassis, suspension, braking system and electronic equipment guarantee comfort, safety and high-level performance at the same time.” Meanwhile, the furniture manufacturer contributes to the overall comfort and luxury of the machine.

You see, Poltrona Frau crafts a special seat out of Pelle Frau. The XDiavel Nera arrives in a matte/gloss black-on-black color scheme and gets visual contrast from the handmade saddle. Buyers can choose from five shades: Rosso Siam, Steel Blue, Cemento, India, and Selva.

The intricate “X” patterns on the Pelle Frau leather are laser-etched. It’s beautiful how the saddle seamlessly follows the curvature from the tank to the tail. Those ordering the XDiavel Nera are also getting a special keyring and document holder made of the same premium material. Finally, buyers can likewise grab the optional jet helmet for matching style.

Images courtesy of Ducati