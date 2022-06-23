Now that summer is upon us, most of you already have planned out exciting activities with the guys or with the family. Some of probably heading to the beach or to fancy resorts, while others are going on vacation elsewhere. If you and your buddies are heading out for weekend rides, Ducati’s Streetfighter V2 is a tempting prospect.

You can get it in a fiery Ducati Red colorway, but our pick would be the Storm Green. The matte finish gives the Streetfighter V2 a slightly more understated appeal over the glossy crimson paint job. This naked sports bike boasts a race-ready profile with its aggressive stance and riding position.

Owners can enjoy the exhilarating experience it delivers both on the highway and tracks. “It accommodates the needs of those looking for a bike that can combine the sporty DNA of the Panigale V2 with both the attitude and style of the much-admired Streetfighter,” says Ducati.

Powering this sleek moto is a 955 cc 153-horsepower Superquadro engine. Riders can push their Streetfighter V2 harder without worry as it inherits the advanced electronics package from the Panigale V2. The six-axis IMU monitors everything and makes the necessary adjustments in real-time.

This includes wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control, the bi-directional quick-shifter, and engine brake control. Ergonomics is never just a second thought for Ducati, which is why the Streetfighter V2 boasts a “right mix of sportiness and comfort.” High and wide handlebars and a reworked saddle mean you can use it for your daily commute and take also it out for a day at the tracks.

Image courtesy of Ducati