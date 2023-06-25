If you still think e-bikes are just a fancy trend that will eventually flame out, then it’s time you and other cycling purists to reevaluate your opinions. The fact that even the most prestigious automotive and motorcycle companies have expanded their lineups to include these two-wheelers tells us otherwise. In fact, Ducati’s Powerstage RR Limited Edition proves the demand is high.

The Italian moto marque already builds some of the world’s highly sought-after machines. However, the creation of this electric mountain bike suggests they also want to showcase their prowess in the cycling segment. This bad boy boasts a carbon fiber frame – the first e-enduro model built with a composite chassis from Ducati.

As indicated by the manufacturer, the Powerstage RR Limited Edition is “a concentration of technology and advanced componentry for category-topping performance.” To give it the ability to overcome even the most challenging trails, the e-MTB is outfitted with only the best-in-class hardware engineered for the extreme.

In addition to its weight-saving carbon fiber frame, Ducati endows it with a robust suspension system. The front features an Öhlins RXF38 m.2 air fork with 180 mm of travel, while the rear is handled by an Öhlins m.2 spring-loaded shock unit with 170 mm of travel. These are fully adjustable to suit various riding scenarios.

Each example comes with a Renthal Fatbar carbon handlebar and Fizik Saddle. All the cables are internally routed to give the Powerstage RR Limited Edition a sleek and clean look. When you need some assistance, the Shimano EP801 drive unit is rated at 250W and 62.70 lb-ft of torque.

It is likewise powered by a 630 Wh Shimano battery. A 12-speed electronic SRAM shifter optimizes everything on the fly wirelessly. The standard configuration of the Powerstage RR Limited Edition includes Crankbrothers Syntesis carbon rims shod in knobby Pirelli tires for maximum traction on any terrain.

Images courtesy of Ducati