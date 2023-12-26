Even when you have money to burn, it’s almost impossible for anyone to outright purchase a vehicle or motorcycle that was officially used in motorsport campaigns. Unless units are put up for auction or offered as a private sale, these usually end up in museums. Meanwhile, Ducati is more than happy to cater to the demand with its Panigale Racing & World Champion Replica 2023 Limited Edition.

Although these will not appeal to discerning collectors, the rest who just want an official reproduction of the actual racers are in for a treat. In fact, there are five in total and each one is decked in accurate livery of their respective sponsorships during Ducati’s outstanding campaign this season.

The Panigale Racing & World Champion Replica 2023 Limited Edition is listed under the Italian manufacturer’s Corse Special Series. We have four Panigale V4s and a single Panigale V2. Each represents a specific team and showcases its exclusive colors. Given these are first-party builds, eager buyers can look forward to exceptional performance and safety features.

Promoting the Panigale V4 are the Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica, Martín 2023 Racing Replica, Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica, and Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica. As for the Panigale V2, Ducati lists the Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica as the only entry.

All Panigale V4s are outfitted with 1,103 cc liquid-cooled Desmodeci Stradale 90° V4 mill rated at 215 horsepower and 91.2 lb-ft of torque. Next is the lone Panigale V2 endowed with a 955 cc liquid-cooled Superquadro L-Twin engine good for 115 horsepower and 76.7 lb-ft of twist. Both are mated to a six-speed Ducati Quick Shift gearbox.

“Five unique motocycles to celebrate this unforgettable racing season. Livery inspired by the Ducati Champions, original autographs on the tank and special equipment in a very limited edition in which each specimen is produced in a quantity that honours the rider,” reads the product page for the Panigale Racing & World Champion Replica 2023 Limited Edition.

Images courtesy of Ducati