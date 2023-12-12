In 2020, Ducati absolutely floored fans and motorcycle enthusiasts when it unveiled a collaborative bike based on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Aesthetic elements lifted from the hybrid supercar surprisingly looked good on the two-wheeler. This was followed by another based on the Huracán STO. To cap 2023 with a bang, the Italian group announces the Diavel for Bentley!

Given the sporty motif Ducati’s bikes are known for, nobody would have expected them to partner with the esteemed British luxury marque for its latest project. We can choose to explore how this tie-in came to be, but a lot of folks should be just happy to see something like this happen in their lifetime. Here’s what this limited-edition cruiser brings to the table.

The Diavel For Bentley was unveiled at the Art Basel week held in Miami Beach and is fitting for a mechanical masterpiece of its caliber. At the core of this moto’s aluminum monocoque chassis is a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of twist. The manufacturer pairs the potent mill to a six-speed Ducati Quick Shift gearbox.

For “safety, comfort and performance,” the bike benefits from a slew of riding aid systems such as ABS cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), cruise control, and more. The inspiration behind its classy design is the Bentley Batur — a 740-horsepower two-seat grand tourer and successor of the Bacalar.

Prominent cosmetic resemblances to the vehicle in question include the side air intakes and the forged rims shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. Carbon fiber body panels, red Brembo brake calipers, and red fabric on the Alcantara saddle contrast the metallic green paint job of the Diavel for Bentley. Only 500 examples are due for production.

Images courtesy of Ducati/Bentley