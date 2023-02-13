Calling their latest bike, the DesertX RR22, is a dead giveaway that this ride is geared for off-road adventure-seekers. Ducati may be a revered name in the superbike scene, but let’s not forget they also cater to other segments. Don’t be deceived by its muscular stance, because this machine is ready for the most challenging terrain out there.

The Italian motorcycle marque already established the DesertX as a highly capable two-wheeler built to hit the trails and more. However, what sets the RR22 trim apart is the special livery it lifts from a German carmaker. According to the product page, they are calling the Audi RS Q e-tron their muse for this special edition.

Although the recent Dakar Rally entry is an all-electric platform, Ducati merely borrows the graphics, but not the emission-free technology. Thus, the DesertX RR22 is still packing a 937 cc water-cooled Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine. Its mill is 3.8 lbs. lighter and produces 110 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque.

To keep riders longer on the road and less in the shop for maintenance, they’ve engineered the DesertX RR22 to last 9,321 miles before it needs an oil change. Moreover, valve clearance checks should be every 18,641 miles. In parallel, the gear shift ratios are also shorter to improve efficiency during outdoor escapades.

Other notable features include a 250 mm ground clearance, Kayaba long stroke suspension units, and 21”/18” wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires. With the DesertX RR22’s six riding modes, you can be sure that its performance will match whatever the situation needs. Ducati likewise endows the bike with its suite of safety features so owners can focus on all the cool and fun stuff it offers.

Images courtesy of Ducati