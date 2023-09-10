With all the hype surrounding Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one would think it would become a smash hit. Unfortunately, it generated mixed reactions from fans shortly after its premiere. Nonetheless, people still geek out over J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary works. Therefore, we’re eager to share awesome merchandise tie-ins like this Ringwraith keyboard from Drop.

A lot of people remain blissfully unaware of the sheer number of options available when it comes to keyboards. Some choose to fully customize every aspect of their build, while others prefer to splurge for the occasional limited-edition releases. This TKL model is designed to be as menacing as its namesake and is an official collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises.

Drop is an awesome one-stop shop for PC accessories and more. Even if it’s not yet time to replace your existing input device, the Ringwraith keyboard exudes an aura of temptation close to that of the “One Ring” not many can resist. Flaunting a bloody crimson case with gorgeous artwork courtesy of OSHETART, it’s a fine addition to any gaming or workstation setup.

Tune all your RGB-enabled hardware to match the theme and it should be enough to make Sauron proud. The Ringwraith keyboard features Holy Panda X Switches and Drop’s Phantom Stabilizers which deliver a tactile response with minimal noise. Moreover, the keycaps are adorned with Black Speech, while the space bar flaunts the dreaded One Ring’s inscription.

Meanwhile, we get to see images of the cloaked nine this product pays homage to with swords in hand just above the arrow keys. Drop did not specify the number of units pegged for production, but you’ll definitely regret it if you miss out. The package includes the Ringwraith keyboard, a USB-A to USB-C cable, extra keycaps, a keycap puller, and documentation.

Images courtesy of Drop