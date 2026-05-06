Segway lost its footing (both figuratively and literally) due to incidents involving its iconic self-balancing scooters. However, after its acquisition by Ninebot in 2015, things appear to have turned around. You only need to look at the new Xaber 300 to see what the company is capable of. This is the upgrade many have been calling for.

Despite some setbacks, the brand is steadily becoming one of the major players in the personal mobility scene once more. Moreover, as a subsidiary of the aforementioned Chinese firm, its products are now easier to distribute globally. This means dirt bike enthusiasts can finally enjoy everything this model brings to the table.

As a substantial step up over the standard Xaber, it dials up the e-bike’s off-road capabilities. “Built for those who live for the climb, the crave, and the charge forward. The Xaber 300 cuts through terrain with instant torque, razor precision, and the silence of pure electric power,” writes Segway.

You can grab this rugged two-wheeler in two sporty colors: Black/Silver or Red/Silver. Its robust frame touts Marzocchi suspension units on both ends, spoked rims shod in knobby tires, and 220 mm x 3 mm rotors with four-piston hydraulic disc brakes. Instead of a hub motor, the electric drive system is in a mid-mount configuration.

The Xaber 300 draws power from a 72V, 54 Ah/3.17 kWh battery. Other notable features include virtual e-clutch technology and a selective traction control system. Riders can toggle between three power modes: 150, 200, and 300. In our opinion, Segway is in an excellent position to expand its lineup and cater to other types of sustainable mobility.

Images courtesy of Segway