Depending on where you live, summer is practically over. However, there are regions where temperatures remain conducive for marine recreation throughout the year. Swimming is as popular as ever, but it’s an entirely different experience out in open water. Thankfully, there is a slew of personal watercraft and toys to choose from — like the SEABOB SE63.

Since the human body is naturally buoyant, it requires effort to move around underwater. Plus, our muscles tend to use up more oxygen while diving. If you don’t plan to scuba dive, an underwater scooter would come in handy. The product in question is a special edition by CAYAGO in partnership with Lamborghini.

The Italian marque has been dabbling in other segments lately. These include a yacht, a bicycle, a superbike, and now we have an e-PWC. The SEABOB SE63 is reportedly based on the flagship SEABOB F9. However, it features a few cosmetic nods to high-performance models such as the Temerario and Revuelto.

You can recognize the familiar aesthetics on the hexagonal LED lamps and angular front fascia, respectively. Plus, there’s the Raging Bull emblem that really drives it home. The construction uses titanium, magnesium, and carbon fiber to accommodate larger batteries for its electric propulsion system.

The SEABOB SE63 can generate around 8.4 horsepower (6.3 kW), enabling it to reach speeds of up to 22 mph. At this rate, you’re almost as fast as some species of sharks and right up there with a bottlenose dolphin. “The new wing system significantly enhances riding stability,” writes Lamborghini. Lastly, the available colors are based on what’s available for the supercars.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini/CAYAGO