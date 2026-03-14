KÜHL’s Revolt Jean combines the comfort of sweatpants and the style of jeans. It easily transitions from streetwear to outdoor apparel, making it a versatile and stylish piece of everyday wear.

These hybrid pants pair with just about anything and, as KÜHL says, may just “be the most comfortable pair of pants you’ve ever worn.” It offers freedom of movement with its stretchable fabric designed to withstand various activities without losing its sleek fit.

KÜHL’s Revolt Jean features high-stretch, rebound fabric that perfectly balances flex and fit. It comprises durable materials. These include 2% spandex for just the right amount of stretch and 89% cotton for softness and breathability.

Moreover, it has 9% polyester, which is resistant to moisture, wrinkles, tears, and abrasions. It is also quick-drying and helps the pants retain their shape. Likewise, the design features a tapered fit with a semi-fitted seat and thigh. It also has a distinct taper from the knee to the leg opening.

Moreover, these pants feature a classic, five-pocket jean styling built to last after multiple washes. There are a couple of double-welt drop-in cell phone pockets, along with front and back pockets with rivets and detailed stitching.

KÜHL’s Revolt Jean is soft yet durable, boasting a high-stretch fabric that offers premium comfort and freedom of movement. It maintains its form and fit through multiple wears.

It’s a transitional wear that easily takes you from the office to the trail in seconds. It is available in multiple colorways to suit your preference, including those that suit formal occasions.

Images courtesy of KÜHL