Leading luxury watch brands love to drum up publicity with limited-edition models. These references can be bespoke one-offs or collaborations. Sometimes, even something as simple as a new material or color can whip up a frenzy among collectors. URWERK is one of our favorites in the realm of avant-garde haute horlogerie. The UR-100V ULTRAVIOLET illustrates this perfectly.

Older watch enthusiasts tend to play it safe and stick with established classics. Since most high-end watchmakers value their business, their catalog is usually curated to cater to them. Lately, there has been a noticeable surge in younger clientele.

Likewise, they often prefer disruptive designs over mainstream, which is exactly where URWERK shines. If you look at our coverage of the Swiss group’s timekeeping instruments, it’s evident why they stand out among the rest. The UR-100V ULTRAVIOLET is rendered in captivating shades of its namesake.

Just like the other entries in the series, the case measures 41 mm x 49.7 mm x 14 mm. Meanwhile, it’s crafted out of shot-blasted titanium with an elegant coat of violet DLC. To ensure the hue visually pops, URWERK pairs it with a white rubber strap and a titanium pin buckle closure.

Of course, let’s not forget the true attraction here, which is the satellite hours complications. A central carousel holds three pointers — each with a rotating disc printed with Arabic numerals. These display the corresponding hour as they sweep across the bottom minute scale.

In charge of the elaborate timekeeping is the in-house UR 12.02. This 40-jewel self-winding movement operates at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 vph) and boasts a 48-hour power reserve. The UR-100V ULTRAVIOLET will surely draw appreciative gazes when you wear it.

