Measuring cups are generally easy to clean. But using them for dense ingredients like honey, peanut butter, or thick sauce needs a spatula to scrape everything out. Dreamfarm’s Upcup offers a simple but ingenious alternative to the spatula. One that offers both easy use and cleanup.

It’s a BPA-free Tritan measuring cup with clear, red-printed embossed mL and fluid oz measurements that never rub off even after several washes. The handle also discreetly includes the printed cup measurements. What makes this measuring cup unique is its adjustable base that raises to create 1 cup, ½ cup, ⅓ cup, and ¼ cup measuring cups, all in a single cup.

Upcup has a silicon base at the rim that sweeps excess liquids back into the reservoir with every pour or measure. This prevents wasted ingredients, reduces drips, and results in easy cleanup. The watertight seal around the adjustable base squeegees the cup clean as it moves up via a control mechanism seamlessly integrated into the handle.

It raises all the way to the top to scrape out every last drop and is removable for easy washing. This handy feature makes the Upcup excellent for sticky ingredients, as well as dry ones. Upcup’s Tritan shell is also a great choice as it is highly durable, impact-resistant, and shatter-resistant. It also holds heat really well and resistant to odors and stains. It is lightweight at just 0.10kg and compact at 4.6″ L x 3.3″, making it a great addition in the kitchen, and one that takes up limited storage space in the cupboard.

