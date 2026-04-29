Dreame’s new air conditioner, the P-Wind10, offers three-in-one functionality. It not only cools, but also dehumidifies and circulates air, making it suitable for various situations and locations. It launches in Europe on May 12 and is available in two sizes.

Its 3D airflow technology covers a wide area quickly and provides immediate cooling. It distributes cool air evenly throughout the room, featuring automatic horizontal oscillation and an adjustable airflow direction for a smooth, and balanced flow.

One model is the 7,000 BTU, which is ideal for areas up to 25 m² (~270 ft²), including bedrooms and offices. Meanwhile, the 9,000 BTU version is for larger spaces measuring up to 33 m² (~355 ft²). It’s ideal for one-bedroom apartments and open-plan, compact living spaces.

Dreame’s P-Wind10 portable air conditioner is controllable via a remote control, the LED screen, or a companion app. You can set the timer to manage run time and conserve power, or activate sleep mode for a quieter operation. Both versions share the same footprint, measuring 12.0″ x 11.2″ x 27.6″ and have casters for easy mobility.

Dreame’s P-Wind10 provides smooth and consistent cooling, while the fan is a gentle breeze that consistently circulates air to keep the environment cool. The dehumidifier mode, on the other hand, features a large capacity tank and an external tube for precise, continuous, and hassle-free dehumidification of a room.

Another convenient feature is Self-Evaporation, which automatically evaporates the condensed water during opration. This reduces the need for manual drainage. Moreover, Dreame’s P-Wind10 also automatically shuts off when the water tank is full to ensure safe operation and automatically defrosts at low temperatures to prevent frost buildup.

Images courtesy of Dreame Tech