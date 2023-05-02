Have you ever wanted to own an awesome muscle car? How about one brimming with all the bells and whistles not found in standard versions? If so, are you ready to shell out big bucks for one? We all know that the answers to the first two questions are undoubtedly yes, but the latter might discourage some due to the prohibitive pricing. However, with the help of Dream Giveaway, a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition could be yours.

What’s great about this contest is the fact that each entry also benefits charities which support children and veterans. Not only are you helping those in need, but if luck is also on your side, a sleek Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition that’s no longer in production could be sitting in your driveway or garage this year. It is as simple as it sounds and is a fantastic gateway to a brand-new ride that would turn heads everywhere you go.

How To Enter?

As with any legal sweepstakes, you can always send in a free entry, but the folks at Dream Giveaway are tasked with raising money for the charities, so if you make a donation of $25 USD or more, we are giving you DOUBLE the tickets to win with our promo code “MENSGEAR.” With ownership of an iconic pony car kitted out with an array of upgrades at stake, we believe this is an opportunity nobody should miss

Getting To Know The Prize

We understand most of you already have a firm grasp of what the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition is all about. Still, there are some who might be wondering how this stacks up against the regular variant of the Blue Oval’s renowned model. Although it aesthetically appears similar to the top-of-the-line Mach 1, there are plenty of exclusive tweaks to set it apart from the rest of its stablemates.

The vehicle in question here sports a stunning Brittany Blue Metallic exterior coat accompanied by twin racing stripes and side stripes in white. Notable elements include a hood vent, HID projector headlamps, LED signature lamps, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, quad-tipped dual exhausts, and vented brake rotors with vibrant red Brembo calipers.

This modern machine exudes a menacing profile that says it means business on the streets or on the tracks. Of course, it has the chops to back it up! Under the hood of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 generating a whopping 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of twist. This is an overwhelming boost over the Ford Mustang Mach 1’s 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

Hold on to your seats as this bad boy effortlessly hits 60 mph from a standstill in less than four seconds. Rounding out the coupe’s powertrain is a seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch gearbox. The cockpit boasts seats upholstered in ebony leather with a steering wheel wrapped in plush Alcantara. Drivers are greeted with a 12” digital instrument cluster with an 8” infotainment unit compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cool Extras At No Extra Cost

Dream Giveaway even goes the extra mile to outfit the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition with a collection of optional add-ons. We have Recaro seats, Ford BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert, a Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system, Voice control support, a handling package with adjustable front strut top mounts, a front license plate bracket, and a Ford Performance carbon splitter. Overall, these cost approximately about $11,140 yet are all part of the giveaway. To sweeten the deal even further, around $24,000 in taxes will be covered by the group.

Meanwhile, the four-seater is endowed with gurney flaps and a rear spoiler from Anderson Composites, while American Car Craft supplies the dress-up kits. According to Dream Giveaway, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition “reaches levels of fun and excitement that the original ’67 Shelby GT500 could only dream of.” So, what are you waiting for? This is the chance of a lifetime to drive a high-performance vehicle of its caliber. Don’t delay as this offer ends on October 23, 2023.

Enter Now