Billie BBQ is no newcomer to the outdoor cooking space, having designed portable campfire pits and BBQ grills for years. Their new product, the Billie Pit, builds on an older model, the Orb Grill, to make it even more versatile. It combines the functionality of a fire pit and grill in one packable design.

It allows you to cook anywhere, over logs or charcoal, without the need for a ground fire, unlike the Orb Grill. Instead, the three-in-one unit easily adapts to your outdoor cooking needs. The base is a pre-assembled stand that holds three stainless steel segments of different sizes, one inside the other.

The segments form Billie Pit’s multi-level system that allows you to cook different types of food. You can roast, grill, or cook with a different setting. A small rack set atop the system completes the fire pit design. The lower level is for firewood and charcoal. The cooking happens on the grill top, which has an adjustable height.

Moreover, these segments pack flat for portability, and setup is fast and easy. Open the stand and install the mount for the grill stake bracket and legs to keep it sturdy, then place the charcoal rack on the pit to start grilling or cooking. There are bolts involved to keep the setup secure using wing nuts.

The Billie Pit is made from stainless steel, which makes it heat-conductive and easy to clean. This also means it needs to cool down first after use before you can pack it up for storage. It comes with its own fabric bag for added portability.

Images courtesy of Billie BBQ