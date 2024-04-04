If you’re wanting to get into the tiny house living experience but not necessarily want to financially splurge, then Dragon Tiny Homes may have just the home for you. We’re looking at its newest model called “The Element 16.”

This is a compact home founded on a double-axle trailer, measuring 16 feet long, 8.5′ wide, and 13.5′ tall. It weighs 3,175kg (7,000 lb.) and offers 135 square feet of ground floor space.

Despite its compact size, The Element 16 boasts a full-size bathroom featuring a toilet and a shower with provisions for a laundry area also an option. The ground floor is in an open-plan layout and it hosts the dining/kitchen area. There’s a sink and built-in cabinetry for cooking and food prep.

Meanwhile, a ladder leads to the roomy loft, which can serve as a living room or sleeping area. This tiny home offers several operable glass windows to invite natural light and ventilation, and also open the interior space to the outdoors, to make it feel cozy and spacious.

Outside, The Element 16 comes with LP Smart Siding cladding while unfinished plywood interior finishings allow for customization. It can be upgraded with a mini-split AC system although the interior already comes insulated for efficiency (R19 for the floor and ceiling and R13 for the walls). It is also equipped with standard electrical and plumbing setups.

Dragon Tiny Homes is offering The Element 16 at an affordable starting price of $19,500 for a limited time only. The home will be delivered to you after completion of construction at their base in Snellville, Georgia.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes