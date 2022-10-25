The fallout after the Coca-Cola Company introduced the New Coke in 1985 was huge. Since they knew better than to mess with the tried and tested formula. However, it regularly introduces special flavors and collaborations to keep things fresh. Meanwhile, Dr. Pepper announces a limited-edition release of the Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve.

We recall a recent collaboration between Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels for a ready-to-drink cocktail in a can. Its concept and marketing were fascinating specifically to folks who want to get that buzz sans any effort. At first, you would think Dr. Pepper is just copying the competition.

However, what they have here might disappoint interested consumers for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is not a commercial product launch. Instead, the only way to get your hands on these is to be a member of the beverage group’s Pepper Perks reward program.

Furthermore, there aren’t enough stocks for everyone. It appears those who sign up now are even automatically eligible for the sweepstakes draw to see who gets to experience this unique blend. Importantly, despite what the name says, this is not alcoholic.

Drinkers hoping for a kick are not getting one no matter how many they’re gulping down. According to Dr. Pepper, the Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve deliver woody, sweet, and savory notes with every sip. There are also hints of cherry, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla to delight your taste buds.

Moreover, the Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve should make a good mixer for other cocktails. You can check out what mixologists usually pair with the carbonated soft drink and give them a shot. These are packaged in 12-ounce cans and come inside a collector’s box.

Images courtesy of Dr. Pepper