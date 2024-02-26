Modern flagship smartphones typically come with top-class ingress protection which can even survive accidental immersion. Then there’s the remarkably durable glass that covers the sensitive displays and metal frame to withstand impacts. These are now mainstream features if you’re willing to fork over the cash for premium models. Tablets, on the other hand, are a different story, unless you have something like the R20.

The thing is, there are plenty of Android OEMs out there, but some brands are often overlooked due to their lack of publicity. However, have you ever heard of a company called DOOGEE? It’s an odd name for sure, but they are one of the few companies out there which specialize in rugged devices. As such, expect their latest slate to be as tough as nails.

We’ve seen a few of their smartphones undergo rigorous testing by various big-name tech personalities on YouTube. So far, the results live up to the bold claims made by DOOGEE. The likes of Samsung and Panasonic have also released tablets with extreme protection, but are considered niche products.

The R20 is insanely affordable for what it brings to the table. Press materials hint at an IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H rating, which is crazy. It packs a 10.4″ FHD+ IPS touchscreen covered by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and a whopping 21,600 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Widevine L1 support ensures popular multimedia streaming apps will work flawlessly on this tablet. It ships with Android 13 straight out of the box. All of its functions rely on a Helio G99 chipset alongside up to 20 GB of RAM. Internal storage is a generous 256 GB and can be expanded via microSD up to 2 TB.

Imaging is handled by a front-facing 16-megapixel Samsung sensor and a 50-megapixel main sensor of the same make. DOOGEE’s addition of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is handy for biometric security. Quad speakers supply immersive audio in landscape or portrait orientation. Finally, the R20 comes with two nano SIM slots for telephony and mobile data.

Images courtesy of DOOGEE