Forget having to buy bags and bags of ice and then emptying your cooler with melted ice when you have the Dometic CFX3 55IM Cooler. It works like a portable refrigerator that powers on a compressor to chill your food and refreshments.

This innovative product makes it easy to have cold refreshments and keep food chilled while on outdoor adventures. As long as you have a car or wall outlet, a portable power station, or a solar setup, then you can run this powerful machine. It runs on an efficient compressor cooling technology that uses minimal battery power (energy consumption is 1.11 Ah/h) but boasts efficient cooling power.

The Dometic CFX3 55IM Cooler has a built-in Rapid Freeze Plate that can make ice in 2.5 hours. It can refrigerate and deep freeze down to -7°F. Unlike traditional coolers, this one also comes with high-tech features including a touch control system that displays the status of your cooler and the temperature. It also has a built-in interior LED light that activates when you open the lid. This way, you can easily see the items inside even in the dark.

Moreover, this amazing cooler is Bluetooth and WiFi ready. It works with a companion app where you can monitor and control the temperature. And since it requires no ice, then this means more storage space. It can fit up to 50% more food and drinks than conventional coolers.

The Dometic CFX3 55IM Cooler offers 53L of storage capacity. It can fit up to 83 cans and even comes with an icemaker and removable wire basket inside. This is perfect for off-grid adventures and van life, as it also comes with a rugged and heavy-duty build that can survive life on the road. It has fender frames to protect it from bumps and strong aluminum alloy carry handles.

Images courtesy of Dometic