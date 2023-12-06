Pelican’s Adventure Cases can store all your needs for various activities. It is built for all sorts of outdoor adventures, be it for camping, off-roading, or fishing, as it safeguards your gear from dust, water, dirt, and the bumps and scratches you encounter along the way.

The cases come in 50L and 80L sizes, the TX50 and TX80 cases, respectively. Both are durable and weather-resistant to keep your clothing and other tools dry and dust-free. They secure your gear with built-in lock hasps and steel latches. It features robust E-coated steel hardware and rugged rotomolded construction and heavy-duty rubber seal that prevents water and dust/dirt from seeping in.

Aside from the steel latches, Pelican’s Adventure Cases also has tie-down plates that lets you secure the case to your vehicle during transport. As for storage organization, the cases come with a removable inner tray and an optional MOLLE Panel so you can maximize or customize storage space according to your needs.

When accessing your gear, lid-stay hinges keep the lid open for easy access. The cases come in a polypropylene shell with molded-in handles. It weighs 7kg when empty and has interior measurements of 13.00″ x 12.25″ x 13.25″ and exterior measurements 17.25″ x 17.25″ x 16.00″ for the 50L.

Meanwhile, the 80L measures 20.75″ x 12.25″ x 13.25″ inside, exterior measurements are at 25.00″ x 17.25″ x 16.00″ and also weighs 7kg when empty. Pelican’s Adventure Cases are the perfect grab-and-go solution to hold and safeguard your gear whether during transport or in storage at home. They also come in three colors: Black, Desert Tan, and OD Green.

Images courtesy of Pelican