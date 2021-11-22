With so many big announcements and commemorations from European carmakers these past few months, we were wondering what our American friends were up to. It seems Dodge is cooking up something for muscle car enthusiasts. For the ultimate performance and personalization, the 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody will be getting the Jailbreak model.

What the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based marque is offering are more customization options. Moreover, for those who prefer the brand’s distinct aesthetic touch, there are two pre-configured Jailbreak models as well. Order availability is starting soon and interested parties will be lining up for this rare release.

According to surveys conducted by Dodge, most of their customers choose to modify their rides after purchase. Given the availability of parts and aftermarket services, it is a popular activity for gearheads. Therefore, why not let them do so officially before their orders are delivered, right? This is exactly what the Jailbreak models are all about.

“For those looking for increased performance, we will launch Direct Connection next month. But for those looking for a unique appearance, we are going to let customers run free through the styling archives,” says Stellantis’ Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis. “We’re taking most of the parts and pieces we’ve used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’”

This is a welcome opportunity for 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody buyers to build their bespoke beasts. On the other hand, they can never go wrong with the Old School and Brass Funky versions. The Jailbreak is just the start of Dodge’s “Never Lift” campaign which will span the next two years.

