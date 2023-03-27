According to a slew of announcements a few years ago, the automotive industry is now gradually shifting away from internal combustion engines. Most of the biggest names in the scene are already teasing green concepts and prototypes. As such, many are capping off their traditional platforms with definitive versions of iconic models. Meanwhile, Dodge is no different as it introduces the Challenger SRT Demon 170.

The marque’s naming convention hints at what buyers can expect from this release. Since this muscle car will close out the group’s production of its petrol-powered mill, the vehicle needs to pack a serious punch. Thankfully, Stellantis’ sub-brand knows exactly how to drum up excitement over this upcoming mechanical monster.

A supercharged 6.2-liter V8 sits under the hood of the Challenger SRT Demon 170. Sources note that the Hemi unit is capable of a staggering 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque. Keep in mind that these numbers take into account the use of E85 fuel. The formulation is 15% unleaded gas and 85% ethanol.

On regular E10, this beast can still output a jaw-dropping 900 horsepower and 810 lb-ft of torque. There are a lot of upgrades as well which make these performance levels possible. Dodge claims the Challenger SRT Demon 170 blows the competition away when it comes to acceleration. Testing purportedly records a 1.66-second 0-60 mph sprint.

Company CEO Tim Kuniskis states, “to celebrate the end of the Hemi muscle car era, we pulled off all the governors to reach a new level, a new benchmark of factory-crazy production car performance.” Only 3,300 units of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 will hit the market. All examples are exclusively for North American markets.

Images courtesy of Dodge