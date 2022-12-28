Having piles of snow blocking your path on the road is never fun when you don’t have the tools on hand to clear them away. This is where a shovel would come in handy. We’re not talking about just any shovel but the DMOS Stealth Shovel.

This is one tool that deserves a space in the trunk of your vehicle. It doesn’t take up a lot of space and is easy to stow away. It’s lightweight at 3 lbs. 3 oz and fully collapsible. It packs down to a size of 18″ x 9″ x 2.25″ yet it comes with a full-sized, 2mm thick handle that can extend to three lengths: 35″, 47″, or 56.5″ to fit your height.

Moreover, the shaft is strong as it’s made from 6000 series aluminum and anodized in black satin for durability in harsher conditions. Despite its compact size, the DMOS Stealth Shovel can handle big jobs thanks to its oversized, 0.100” thick aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum blade that is about as wide as a 35” tire.

The blade even packs mitered or serrated teeth for grooming shoveled terrain or breaking through hard packs or ice. It can withstand 3886 pounds of force so it’s definitely off-road ready. On the other hand, the blade is powder-coated to give it a smoother re-finishable surface so it can withstand many uses.

The DMOS Stealth Shovel securely locks in place via a 4-part indexed locking telescoping shaft with 3″ overlapping segments. It has stainless steel spring pins and a Zytel nylon T-grip and connector. This is for all-season use as it can tolerate temperatures from 4.44°C to 76.67°C.

Images courtesy of DMOS