A shovel will always come in handy the least you expect it. You never know when you’d need to dig something up during adventures in the outdoors. But it can be cumbersome to haul around those heavy and bulky ones that take up a lot of space in your car or truck. Thankfully, the DMOS Compact Delta Shovel solves this problem.

As its name entails, it is compact but you wouldn’t know it at first glance. This is a collapsible shovel thus it is packable for easy transport. It packs down to a size of 19 x 7 x 1.5″ and is very lightweight at just 1.54 kg. It features a telescopic handle that extends to its full size of 33″ long but you can go shorter as well at just 24″ so you can hold it with ease.

Despite its portable size, the DMOS Compact Delta Shovel can handle heavy work. It can withstand 400 pounds of force with a 4 to 1 fulcrum. That’s thanks to its heavy-duty and durable construction. It uses 12 gauge and 14 gauge cold rolled carbon steel for the brackets and blade, respectively.

Moreover, this shovel uses a solid-milled 6061 aluminum billet for its connector and a 2mm thick extruded 6061 aluminum handle. It can survive any environment and all weather conditions. It is ideal for power sports, metal recovery, motorsports, camping, survival, gardening, and more.

The DMOS Compact Delta Shovel can take shelter in the trunk of your car because of its compact design. This way, you can be prepared for whatever digging challenge comes while on the road, especially when venturing on rocky or muddy paths.

Images courtesy of DMOS Pro Shovel Tools