Traditional pop-up bread toasters only feature a timer setting, so it’s always a hit or miss when it comes to getting perfectly toasted bread. You either end up with barely toasted bread for the first batch or burnt for the next, because the heating coil has yet to cool down. But not the Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster, which prevents burnt toast and gives you the perfect shade of toast.

This kitchen appliance offers smart customization and several settings to tinker with. Its one-touch automation lowers and lifts the toast without levers. It features a control panel at the top where you select the bread type and choose from the seven toast shades. There are six bread types, including white, bagels, fruit bread, rye/brown bread, sourdough, and grain

Moreover, the Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster features a +30-second option for precision control. This is when you need more browning in your toast. It also features Quick View, which lets you check on your toast mid-cycle without interrupting the process. Unlike traditional toasters, this design features 40% larger slots perfect for thick artisan loaves like sourdough and rye.

lt even has True Bagel mode which toasts the cut side and warms the crust. Conveniently, the Memory feature saves up to four personalized settings for consistent results every time. It includes the bread type and its shade level. Then there’s also the Single Slice setting that only toasts one side of the bread to save energy.

The Cuisinart Smart Elite 2-Slice Toaster is compact and stores neatly with a built-in cord storage. It is finished in modern stainless steel and denim.

Images courtesy of Cuisinart