Did you know that LEGO has a platform where enthusiasts can submit original creations, which can potentially become official retail sets? The Ideas platform constantly features new submissions that its users can vote for. Once an entry reaches 10,000 supporters, its odds of success significantly increase. If it were up to us, we would choose this CESSNA 185 Skywagon.

Many of us have a fascination with aviation. As you all know, innovations continue to improve safety, range, and so much more. Nevertheless, classic light aircraft, such as the model this kit is based on, are still in use. Of course, these require retrofits to meet modern regulations.

The level of detail on this scale model by Byran92609 is nothing short of amazing. From the images, we can see that it uses classic LEGO components as well as those from the Technic series. The latter is essential when you want to incorporate articulating mechanical parts.

According to the official specifications, the CESSNA 185 Skywagon is 2,248 pieces in total and weighs approximately 59.9 ounces. The aircraft itself measures 24.4″ x 22.8″ x 9.1″ (LxWxH) and includes a buildable docking bridge section.

Stowable items such as a flashlight, camping stove, teddy bear, camping backpack, canteen, and first aid kit are part of the package. For an immersive playing experience, the wing flaps and ailerons are movable. Furthermore, the tail elevators and tail rudder can be controlled from the cockpit stick and cockpit pedals, respectively.

Even the flight instruments appear as close to the real thing. Pop open the nose panels to reveal a two-cylinder engine block behind the propeller. The rear truck is also accessible on both sides. The CESSNA 185 Skywagon’s floats tout deployable wheels, while the water rudders are likewise retractable.

Images courtesy of LEGO Ideas/Byran92609