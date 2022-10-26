We’re now seeing more shipbuilding integrating green technology into their new hulls or concepts. Although available technology is not yet enough to completely omit carbon emissions, its reduction is already an excellent step toward eco-friendly voyages across the sea. The Juno, like the others showcased before it, harnesses the wind but also incorporates something more.

One of the challenges addressed by several modern sailing ships is the need for an experienced crew. For example, the Iddes Yachts Sail 50, Royal Huisman Wing 100, and Trident are some of the recent concepts that automate the process. Meanwhile, Dixon Yachts confirms its 350-footer will also rely on mechanical systems to hoist and stow its sails.

The Juno cuts a sleek silhouette as the sharp bow of the monohull continues with clean lines to the aft. Its three towering masts with the sails unfurled can help it reach cruising speeds of up to 23 knots in favorable winds. Keep in mind this is without any assistance from its engine, which is impressive for a vessel of its size.

Instead of solar panels, they are outfitting the ship with propellers that generate power while it sails. “This is a future-proof statement yacht, for a customer who is not afraid to do something different. It defies sailing convention but not the sailing experience,” notes Dixon Yachts. In the meantime, the Juno’s blueprints show four decks.

Owners get to enjoy a full beam suite on a private deck, while additional guest accommodations are available elsewhere. The main deck features a huge saloon, a beach bar, and a 26-foot swimming pool. The Juno’s expansive aft likewise holds a beach club with foldable terraces. Its garage can store a 33-foot tender and other water toys.

Images courtesy of Dixon Yachts