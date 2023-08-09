District Vision is gearing up for the cold months with the release of a new outerwear under its Fall/Winter ’23 collection. The eyewear brand introduces the Quilted Fleece Hooded Jacket, designed for cozy warmth and comfort when the temperature drops.

Forget bundling up in layers of clothing with this gear on. Looking at it alone makes you instantly feel warm. That’s because this jacket has fleece lining all throughout including the hood. It is made to keep the cold out and the heat in. It is constructed from a substantial 660gsm high pile fleece faced with an integrated ultralight nylon shell to make it wind resistant and retain heat.

The District Vision Quilted Fleece Hooded Jacket is crafted from 92% Polyester and 8% Nylon. The nylon face fabric is treated with a non-PFC durable water repellent finish for increased water resistance in inclement weather or when the rain hits. It also comes with handy features to make it an everyday staple wear for cold weather.

These include dual waistband cinch cords to further seal the warmth in, adjustable snap button cuffs, and fleece-lined hand pockets that double as handwarmers. It also has adjustable hood cinches so you can keep it tight or lose around the neck.

Made in Italy, the District Vision Quilted Fleece Hooded Jacket offers the cozy warmth that you get from bundling in a quilted blanket. Yet it has a stylish and modern silhouette that easily pairs with just about any casual or sporty outfit. You can take it out for a walk or a run in the park even under a drizzle so you can still get your exercise while keeping your body warm at the same time.

