Last week, we shared news about LOKI Expedition’s latest Icarus 6 slide-on camper. It was designed to fit the Ford F-250 Lariat crew cab. However, if you prefer a pickup truck from Toyota’s lineup, and are willing to import, Direct Cars latest conversion is worth a look. This is the BR75 and it’s brimming with cool and rugged features.

It’s no Tundra, but the donor model is considered by many as a reliable light-duty platform for markets in South America, Europe, and Asia. Toyota’s HiLux is the machine in question here and what Direct Cars opts for is the four-door variant. According to the product page, it is available for two trims — the HiLux Z and HiLux GR Sport.

Clients can order the BR75-G or the BR75-Z which are compatible with the aforementioned two variants respectively. The shop lauds the off-road capabilities of the pickup truck, which allows owners to access more places than regular RVs. What they intend to deliver is a camper replete with the creature comforts of home.

Moreover, its interiors also take into account the functionality of the layout and overall coziness. There are two points of entry. The BR75 has a door on the left side which opens to the living area. On the other hand, the rear portal reveals a sliding door for the shower room. This placement makes it easy to wash your gear to keep dirt, mud, and grime away from the spaces.

There are enough storage compartments throughout the camper to organize your belongings and supplies. A pop-up roof enhances ventilation and provides natural lighting by day. Solar panels juice up the extra batteries for your electronics. External outlets are accessible to plug in various devices while camping out. Customize your BR75 now.

Images courtesy of Direct Cars