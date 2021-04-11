Movies have fueled our desire for vehicles that sadly exist as one-offs or props. While these special rides can be crafted with a little help from aftermarket customization establishments, the price for such an endeavor makes it impossible for the average joe to attain. Gone In 60 Seconds introduced the world to the jaw-dropping beauty of the Eleanor. Now, you can own one, albeit in a smaller scale thanks to Die-Cast Club.

Unless you love tinkering around with garage kits or making one from scratch (like some talented folks do), a replica that’s easy to assemble will do nicely. The Eleanor from Die-Cast Club is exactly that and it’s a big one.

This is the latest addition to their growing catalog of automotive scale models. What’s crazy about it are the elements that would please fans. The Eleanor 1967 Ford Mustang is a 1:8 scale build-up of the iconic pony car from the film.

This kit is a collaboration between Die-Cast Club and Denice Shakarian Halicki – the wife of the director of the 1974 Gone in 60 Seconds, H.B. Halicki. It uses materials such GPPS, rubber, ABS plastic, and die-cast metal. You can open the doors, hood, and trunk. Also, the front and rear lights can be turned on or off via the dashboard.

The cockpit boasts meticulous details on every surface. Turn the steering wheel to move the front wheels, press the center to sound the horn. There are a whole lot more to interact with, but this Eleanor deserves to be a showpiece among your collection

Images courtesy of Die-Cast Club