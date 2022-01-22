Jacob Witzling and Sara Underwood created a whimsical abode that looks straight out of a fairytale: the Diamond Cabin. It is one of a collection of cabins they plan to construct in a Pacific Northwest rainforest called Cabinland. This shelter only has a footprint of 93sq.ft. but shaped like a hexagon with six-foot sides to maximize interior space.

The cabin walls flare out at a 30-degree angle until they are four feet high. This gives nearly 70 square feet of countertop, seating, and shelving inside. It is a two-story nature oasis where the kitchen, dining, and living are found on the ground floor. Meanwhile, a ladder leads to the 65-square-feet sleeping loft that stands 9 feet off the ground. The roof then comes to a pinnacle at 22 feet.

The Diamond Cabin used recycled materials including salvaged decades-old, hand-split cedar shakes as siding. Moss drapings around the metal roof bring the fairy tale element to the structure. Meanwhile, the walls, countertops, ceiling, and shelving are made from Douglas fir that has been salvaged from dilapidated structures on the property. All sides have windows that open up to the outside scenery and let natural light in.

The house features modern comforts including a gas stove, electricity, sink with cold running water, and a few pieces of furniture. There is an outdoor shower that uses water warmed up by a propane on-demand tankless heater. At night, the Diamond Cabin stands like a torch in the dark but during the day, it blends into its wooded topography while standing out with its angular design.

Images courtesy of Cabinland