When your ears demand high-fidelity acoustics with an upscale aesthetic to match, Devialet unveils something new for us to consider. Their latest addition is targeting the portable speaker market. This is the Mania, and it packs all the bells and whistles one can expect from a product of its caliber.

A while back, the French audio company showcased several premium models for various usage scenarios. There was the Phantom I, Phantom II, Dione, and Gemini. The Mania is its first attempt at a device users can take anywhere to enjoy their tunes. Its versatility is perfect for outdoor parties or for private listening sessions at home.

“The portable speaker ushers in a liberated approach to sound: more spontaneous, more adaptable, more obsession-inducing than ever,” notes Devialet. It measures 6.9” x 5.5” x 7.6” (W x D x H) and tips the scales at 5.1 lbs. Experience 360-degree stereo output via the four aluminum full-range drivers and two woofers.

Furthermore, it’s packing four microphones for its Active Stereo Calibration (ASC) feature. This allows the Mania to use cutting-edge algorithms to adjust its audio rendering according to its surroundings. Meanwhile, Speaker Active Matching (ASM) helps produce optimal fidelity during playback.

“Devialet Mania portable speaker was engineered to homogeneously diffuse stereo sound in every direction. Move around your space. You’ll enjoy the same immersive listening experience no matter your position,” writes the manufacturer. The spherical outline of its body appears classy with the fabric covers and metal hardware.

Its IPX4 rating protects it from light exposure to moisture. The 3,200 mAh battery promises up to 10 hours. Devialet offers the Mania in Deep Black and Light Grey, while the Gold Opéra de Paris edition includes a stylish charging dock in the box.

