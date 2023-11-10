Are you fairly new to vinyl records? Maybe you’re already one of the many who have ditched their digital music collection for a turntable. These days, there are plenty of entry-level options ideal for casual use, but a high-end system makes a major difference in acoustic quality. Denon’s DP-3000NE is an upgrade anyone deserves this holiday.

It completely depends on an individual’s personal beliefs, but this season is typically ideal for giving gifts. As such, we think it’s time to treat yourself or a loved one to something awesome provided they are into top-shelf audio playback platforms. This bad boy is a direct drive setup, which has several distinct advantages over the traditional belt-drive unit.

This allows the DP-3000NE to produce more torque and is purportedly more accurate as noted by audiophiles. Moreover, it is a flagship model from Denon and is brimming with all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a turntable. Its solid construction features premium materials and visually stands out with a “dark ebony natural wood veneer” on its base.

To give you an idea of how much space it will take up, the dimensions are specified as 500 mm x 394 mm x 185 mm (WxDxH), while the weight is a manageable 40.8 lbs. To keep unnecessary vibrations in check, the DP-3000NE is outfitted with a die-cast aluminum platter. Meanwhile, its static balanced S-shaped tonearm is likewise crafted out of metal along with the headshell.

Denon states that users have complete control over the adjustability of the tonearm to accommodate their choice of MM or MC cartridges. Next is the Space Vector PWM (SV-PWM) algorithm to regulate the voltage of the motor’s power supply and ensure unwanted harmonics do not disrupt your listening session. It also supports 33 1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm speeds for compatibility with various recordings.

The DP-3000NE ships with a platter mat, screw set, cartridge spacers, plastic washers, counter weight, sub-counter weight, RCA cables, and power cable, among others. As written by the manufacturer, “Every element of a Denon product is thoughtfully crafted to deliver an unforgettable audio experience.”

