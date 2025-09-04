BRABUS graced the 2025 Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach, California, to showcase a collection of elegant custom cars. As usual, these were mostly vehicles by Mercedes-Benz, but some stood out more than others. Since we already featured the ROCKET GTS DEEP BLUE and ROCKET GTC DEEP RED, here is the ROCKET GTS MEAN GREEN to round things out.

The German aftermarket tuning shop is taking a Mercedes-AMG SL63 and turning it into a beastly shooting brake. Knowing what the group is capable of, you’re looking at a machine surpassing its original capabilities. It seems they’ve thrown everything into the build save for the armor package.

This makes sense because weight savings equate to better performance and responsive handling. While looks do matter, those who can afford the ROCKET GTS MEAN GREEN are truly in it for what’s under the hood. Mediocre is not part of the vocabulary, which is why we have a 4.5-liter BRABUS 1000 twin-turbo V8 and an electric drive motor.

Together, this hybrid setup cranks out a whopping 1,000 horsepower and 1,342 lb-ft of torque. Tests show a zero to 62 mph sprint completed in just 2.6 seconds, while the top speed is pegged at 197 mph. Keep in mind that it is electronically limited for safety reasons. The color also flows into the cockpit with premium materials and upholstery.

“Its full carbon-fiber bodywork is made from lightweight yet high-strength exposed-structure carbon, precision-cured in an autoclave using advanced prepreg technology. The “Mean Green” finish completes the design with a unique aesthetic signature,” writes BRABUS about the ROCKET GTS MEAN GREEN.

Images courtesy of BRABUS