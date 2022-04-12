The Rolls-Royce Cullinan might be a luxury SUV, but owners are not likely to use it for overlanding. Although it touts all-wheel-drive capabilities, the vehicle may be the last choice for enthusiasts to take on an expedition. Delta 4×4, on other hand, is turning one into an exciting adventure machine for the wealthy nomads out there.

As much as we prefer to keep our Cullinan in its standard configuration, the call of the wild can be hard to ignore. After all, it’s nice to be able to camp out in the wilderness aboard one of the world’s most lavish rides. The overall silhouette is distinctly that of a Rolls-Royce, albeit with several Delta 4×4 tweaks that impart a more rugged profile.

This German tuning outfit specializes in conversion kits, accessories, and upgrades specifically for off-road performance. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan in question receives a collection of Delta 4×4 add-ons to turn it into a luxurious overlander. It features a bullbar in front with six PIAA headlights mounted.

Meanwhile, another four PIAA headlights occupy a section of the roof rack just above the windshield. The top also holds a foldable tent with a telescoping ladder but leaves enough room for additional cargo. Given the tent’s position, perhaps there is a ventilation system that connects to the Cullinan’s Panorama Glass Sunroof.

The Rolls-Royce SUV likewise gets flared fenders to accommodate the 20” wheels wrapped in 33” Mickey Thompson Baja Boss all-terrain tires. Delta 4×4 then equips the Cullinan with a lift kit that adds five inches over the standard ground clearance. Fording over water won’t be an issue as well thanks to the custom snorkel and exhaust systems.

Images courtesy of Delta 4×4