If you’re in the market for heavy-duty, heritage-quality apparel with stylish vintage silhouettes, look no further than at Dehen 1920. They have centuries of experience in manufacturing reliable outerwear that will last for many years to come. When it comes to their cold-weather wear, then they have a selection of classic yet handsome designs like the Submariner Sweater Coat.

It is reminiscent of the original Submariner Jacket produced by the U.S. military during the WWW era. Specifically, it pays homage to William L. Dehen’s service as a Submariner in the U.S. Navy. But instead of the traditional rough woven wool, this garment uses 100% heavy-duty 4-end knit worsted wool to make it comfortable to wear and long-lasting. The fabric also packs good thermal insulation to keep you warm and cozy during chilly temperatures. Just by looking at it, you can instantly feel the warmth it radiates.

Moreover, Dehen 1920’s Submariner Sweater Coat comes with a fold-back tab closure to the collar to keep the chilly wind off the neck. It looks great buttoned up or open for a more laid-back look. Meanwhile, 2×2 fold-back cuffs let you roll your sleeves when it’s time to get your hands dirty at work or at play.

This jacket also features corozo buttons for a timeless vintage look and a heavyweight cotton locker loop tape. Handmade in Portland, Oregon, Dehen 1920’s Submariner Sweater Coat comes in a true-to-size fit and has a couple of waist pockets with flap closures to store your on-the-go essentials. It comes in three colorways namely Loden, Black, and Dark Navy.

